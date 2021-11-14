KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
KPT opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.37. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.01.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
