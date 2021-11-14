KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

KPT opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.37. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.01.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

