Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON KP2 opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94.
Kore Potash Company Profile
