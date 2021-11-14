Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON KP2 opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

