Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $20.76 million and $1.30 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

