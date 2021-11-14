Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

