Kommunitas (KOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 240.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

