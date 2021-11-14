Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €122.00 by Warburg Research

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

ETR:KBX opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.81. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

