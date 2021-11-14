Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$5.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

