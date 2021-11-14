Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

