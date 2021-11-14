Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $394.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

