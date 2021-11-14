Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 15,900 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KROS opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.