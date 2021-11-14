Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 15,900 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

