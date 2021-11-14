Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

KEL opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

