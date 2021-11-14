Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up about 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.22 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

