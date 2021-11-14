Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

