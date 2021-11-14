KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 109.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 168.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,784,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,789,000 after buying an additional 3,630,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

BEKE opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.62, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

