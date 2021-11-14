KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Plans $2.01 Dividend

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.0145 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.