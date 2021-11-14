KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.