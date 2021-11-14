Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00145058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00491966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00081258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

