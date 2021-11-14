Kaleyra, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

KLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

KLR stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

