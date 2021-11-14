Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 851,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

