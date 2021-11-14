Juniper Investment Company, Ll Acquires 14,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LINC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

