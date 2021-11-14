Juniper Investment Company, Ll Acquires 14,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
LINC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
