Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE JMIA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.