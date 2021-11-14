JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klépierre presently has an average rating of Hold.

Klépierre stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

