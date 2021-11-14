JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,310 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,560. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

