JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

