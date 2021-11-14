JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in OptiNose by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OPTN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

