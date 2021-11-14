JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

