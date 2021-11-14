JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,441,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,710,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,655,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

