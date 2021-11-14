JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,368 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 234,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Celcuity worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CELC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

