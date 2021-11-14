JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Misonix were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSON. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $26.54 on Friday. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

