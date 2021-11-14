JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AMR stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $977.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

