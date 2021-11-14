JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. Analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

