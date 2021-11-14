JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

MOR stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12 month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -12.08.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

