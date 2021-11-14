Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Gap Up to $163.06

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.06, but opened at $170.61. Johnson & Johnson shares last traded at $165.54, with a volume of 224,835 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.