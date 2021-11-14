Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

