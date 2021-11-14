Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

