John L. Higgins Sells 3,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $219.75.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
