John L. Higgins Sells 3,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.