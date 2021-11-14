JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 691,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,930. JFrog has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.