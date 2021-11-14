JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 691,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,930. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

