Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

ETR:JEN opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.89. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 52-week high of €36.14 ($42.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

