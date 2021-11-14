Jefferies Group LLC Sells 271,881 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,881 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

TRUE stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

