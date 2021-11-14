Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.