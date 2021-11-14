Jason Philip Dinapoli Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

