Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.14. 1,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

