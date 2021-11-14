Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jamf updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BATS:JAMF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

