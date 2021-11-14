Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $9.14 on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,036 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Jamf by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 702,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jamf by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

