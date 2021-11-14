J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 942 ($12.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.44.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

