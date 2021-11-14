iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.16. iSun has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

