iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.