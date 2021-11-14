iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Reduced by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.26 and a 1 year high of $108.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

