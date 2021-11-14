iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.34 and a one year high of $167.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

